Fnatic Clutch 2 Gaming Mouse Review – Play Like The Pros

Clutch 2

The latest gaming mouse from Fnatic is in the eTeknix office at last. Admittedly, this one has been on the market for a little while now. However, we’ve heard great things from gamers and were eager to see what all the fuss was about. The Fnatic gaming team use these mice while they continue to win tournaments and eSports events around the world. If it’s good enough for the pros, it must be pretty fantastic. Equipped with an ultra-fast Pixart 3360 optical sensor, the mouse will track smoothly with up to 50G acceleration and 12000 CPI. With premium-grade Omron switches, a great Pixart sensor, and plenty of bonus features, the Clutch 2 is ticking all the right boxes.

Features

97 weight

Pixart 3360 Sensor

12000 CPI resolution in 100 CPI steps

50G acceleration

1ms response time

Omron D2FC-F-7N (50M) switches

Fnatic software customisation with onboard memory and profiles

What Fnatic Had to Say

“CLUTCH 2 a light-weight professional- grade right-handed mouse, designed with pro gamers’ guidance but perfect for all gamers. It combines the best in class sensor, tier-1 build quality, textured grip, and a refined shape to make you the most accurate you’ve ever been.” – Fnatic

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

The mouse comes carefully packaged in a compact and durable box. There’s a bit of documentation and some stickers in the box. Other than that, you get the hard-wired mouse, which comes plug and play ready. There’s some downloadable software for customisation, but to a certain degree, it’s optional.