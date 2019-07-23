Ford Reveals Electric F-150 Prototype By Towing A Train

It seems that one way or another, electric cars will form a significant part of the future on our roads. Is there is one major criticism of them, however, it’s exactly how practical they will be.

It seems that in terms of raw power and capabilities, however, Ford is keen to show us just how good they can be. Following the release of a new video, Ford has revealed their F-150 prototype by showing it towing a train with a combined weight of over a million pounds (roughly around 500 tonnes).

Ford Reveal F-150 All-Electric Prototype

The video was released as an almost direct comparison to their 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6. A model that’s rated to tow 13,200 pounds (6.6 tons). Now, we should, of course, note that the all-electric F-150 isn’t rated to tow a million pounds either and (likely) the gasoline model could probably replicate this test. Albeit, probably with a lot more burnt rubber and dramatics.

The demo does, however, demonstrate just how much torque is available via the electric car design.

Can I Buy One?

Although Ford is planning to release an electric version of their F-150, this is just a prototype. As such, don’t expect to see a model of the showroom floor for a little while yet.

Is nothing else, however, it shows you that while electric cars are still a developing technology, what has been achieved so far is more than a little impressive!

What do you think? Would you buy an electric car? If so, which make/model? – Let us know in the comments!