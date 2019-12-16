Former NASA Engineer Creates Gitter Bomb 2.0 – Aww Yeah!

Remember to story we brought you last year? A former NASA engineer was getting fed up of people stealing his parcels from the porch. The solution? Technology, glitter and stink bombs. Of course, he fitted cameras, tracking and other cool stuff. The end result was quite honestly one of the best things I’ve ever seen. Check out the story here and original video below.

Glitter Bomb 2.0

Well, it’s 2019 and I guess he’s still got a grudge against the parcel thieves. Mark Rober has created Glitter Bomb 2.0, and the trap was well baited once again. He’ spent six months retooling the bomb. It features GPS trackets, built-in smartphones with wide-angle cameras to capture amazing footage. Once again, more fart spray and glitter too. Of course, it’s all improved, with a spray that one tester said “that’s like proper poo”. Even Bose are in on the gig this time, they’ve sponsored it by adding speakers that play sounds from the open box, and even included fake Buzz headphones.

Why Build One When You Can Have Ten

He’s gone big this time, dispatching 10 of these glitter bombs to volunteers around the US. They’ve been left on their porches, and the trap was set. Check out the video below!

” I have spent sooooo much time working on this over the past 11 months it feels really nice to finally show it to you guys. I’ve got all 12 of my videos planned out for 2020 and in various stages so be sure to subscribe, bell, donate a kidney, etc.” – Mark Rober