Fortnite Looks Set To Land On The Nintendo Switch

Fortnite is quite possibly the biggest game currently available on the market. With over 25 million players, the game which launched in the latter half of last year has quickly risen to the top of the playing charts as well as being one of the most popular games to be streamed online. Releasing on the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and mobile, you might recognize one system missing from that list. Ironically, one that it would probably be very well suited for.

If Fortnite was the gaming success of 2017, then in terms of consoles it has to be the Nintendo Switch. Despite this though, Fortnite is not currently released on the popular console. It may, however, soon be.

In a report via Eurogamer, Fortnite looks set to land on the Nintendo Switch in the very near future.

How do we know this?

In the report, it has been found that Fortnite developer, Epic Games, has applied for an age rating for the game in Korea. Given that Epic Games is based in that country, that’s not unusual. With this usually being the first step on the road to a formal announcement, it’s fairly safe to say that if it’s coming to the Switch in Korea, it’s going to be coming to the rest of the world.

The game releasing on the Nintendo Switch does make a lot of sense. Particularly given its portable nature and the accessibility of the console. Not to mention it’s excellent sales figures. It is, therefore, only surprising to me that this release has taken so long.

We do, of course, await formal confirmation, but I would suggest that it will come very soon.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fortnite? Would you like to see it on the Nintendo Switch? – Let us know in the comments!