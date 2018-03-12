Fortnite Implements Two-Factor Authentication Following Hacks

Epic Addressing Security Concerns

For the past month, Fortnite players have been reporting concerns about accounts being hacked. Furthermore, some are reporting fraudulent purchases through these compromised accounts. Epic is assuring users that there is no data breach on their end. However, just the sheer size and popularity of the game, makes it an easy target for cyber criminals. One user on Reddit even got $200 charged via his account.

“We are aware of instances where users’ accounts have been compromised using well-known hacking techniques and are working to resolve these issues directly with those players affected,” an Epic spokesperson tells Kotaku. The company is in fact, tackling each issue on a case-by-case basis. However, since it seems to be increasing in frequency, they have now implemented the much requested two-factor authentication system.

What Should I Do To Secure My Fortnite Account?

If you have concerns about your Fortnite account, make sure to reach out to Epic Games’ player support immediately. They have actually now even begun refunding purchases made through the fraudulent accounts. Although it might take several days since they have to investigate each case. There is also the matter of processing payment which could add to the waiting time.

For now, using the latest two-factor authentication system security is the best option. Furthermore, it is advisable to change passwords frequently in case users suspect that someone else has access to their Epic account.

