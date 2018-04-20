Fortnite Re-Introduces Improved 50 v 50 Game Mode

The Return of 50 v 50 Mode

Fans of EPIC‘s Fortnite Battle Royale will be glad to hear that the 50 v 50 game mode is back. This time it is even better than before. Although it is still a limited-time event and not a permanent change. For those who missed out on the first 50 v 50 mode, it is exactly what you think it is.

Two teams with 50 players each face off to see who is the best. Unlike the regular Battle Royale mode, this engenders sportsmanship and altruism, creating for a very different skirmish environment. Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

What Other Changes Are in This Latest Update?

This v3.5.2 update also brings in the light machine gun to Battle Royale. With its 100-round magazine (Medium ammo) and fast rate of fire with a 5-second reload, it is ideal for suppressive fire even at a distance. It can be found in floor loot, treasure chests, and vending machines.

For Fortnite: Save The World, the Into the Storm limited time event is also back. Plus, it introduces the Mercury LMG. It is an Energy assault weapon with a moderate rate of fire and large magazine size.

The full patch release notes and complete bug fix list is available at Epic Games’ website.