Fortnite X Avengers: Infinity War Mashup Event Starts May 8

Titan vs Titan for a Limited Time

Worlds collide as the most popular online game teams up with the most popular Marvel movie in theaters right now. Of course, I’m talking about Fortnite Battle Royale and Avengers: Infinity War. The latest installment in the Avengers movie franchise is an ambitious cross-over event in itself. However, teaming up with Epic Games for Fortnite is an unprecedented event on its own. Not that both games need anymore gimmicks for promoting themselves.

So What Exactly is In The Fortnite x Avengers Mashup Event?

For a limited time starting Tuesday, May 8 players will jump into the familiar game with one major difference: The Infinity Gauntlet. The same gauntlet with six different infinity stones will be up for grabs. And the first person to get it will transform into the mad Titan Thanos himself and be able to wield it. Each stone granting special abilities and control over Time, Mind, Reality, Soul, Power, and Space.

How Did This Project Come About?

According to Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard, it was the idea of Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of the film. “Over the past few months, while we were editing Infinity War, we’d take breaks to hop on and get in a few games,” says Joe (via Entertainment Weekly). “And then we started thinking, how cool would it be to have some kind of Avengers–Fortnite mashup?” That is when they reached out to Donald Mustard.

Is this Mode Available on All Platforms?

Yes. Starting May 8, Fortnite Battle Royale players on PS4, Xbox, PC, Mac and even iOS will be able to play the Infinity Gauntlet mode.