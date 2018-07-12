Forza Horizon 4 Releases Massive 45 Minute Gameplay Video

In terms of racing games, there are few that have the fanbase of the Forza series. For years the Microsoft exclusive has been one of the ‘go-to’ titles for fans of driving games. With the latest game set to release this year Turn 10 Studios has started to get the hype-train (or should that be car?) in full motion.

As part of this, the studio has released a huge 45-minute showcasing a massive amount on the in-game footage.

Gameplay Video

The video, which can be watched in whole below, shows a much larger amount of in-game footage than you might expect. The video shows both driving around the countryside (as we’re used to in the Horizon series) as well as participating in races. So far, I have to say, things are looking very impressive.

The video is a little limited as a cursory view only seems to showcase around 2-3 cars. For a game that has a reputed 450 available, it would’ve been nice to see a few more. That being said though, with the full release still just under 3 months away, it’s unusual to see this much footage released. We usually don’t see teasers like this until the month or even weeks leading to the launch.

When Is It Out?

Forza Horizon 4 will release for PC and Xbox One on October 2nd. We should that this date is subject to change, but at present, there is no indication that there will be any delays. The Horizon series is a little more polarising with fans when compared to the ‘original’ series, but I must admit, despite not being a massive driving game fan, I am a little excited about this!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Forza series? Which game has been your favourite to date? In addition, what would you like to see from Horizon 4? – Let us know in the comments!

www.eteknix.com/category/