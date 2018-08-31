Forza Horizon 4 PC Requirements – Can You Run It?

Forza Horizon 4

The next iteration in the massively popular PC racing game is on the… well, the Horizon. I’m personally a big fan of the main series of Forza, but for more arcade-like fun, the Horizon series is hard to beat. Now today, Microsoft and Playground Games have revealed what it will take for PC gamers to get the best out of the game. Leaving us with the question, can you run it?

Hardware

It looks like it’ll be pretty tame on the CPU side of things, with an Intel i3-4170 being the entry level. However, things move up to an i7-8320 for the recommended specifications. Let’s be honest though, any modern quad-core from the last few years will no doubt do fine, I still don’t think anyone needs an i7 for gaming, but that’s just me.

GPU isn’t too bad either, with something like an Nvidia 650 Ti as the starting point, and a 1060 3GB as the recommended. If you’re more red and green, then you’ll need an AMD R9 290X or RX 470.

Minimum

OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 8 GB

Video Memory 2 GB

Processor Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Graphics NVidia 650TI OR NVidia GT 740 OR AMD R7 250x

Recommended

OS Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 12 GB

Video Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz

Graphics NVidia GTX 970 OR NVidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470

Release Date

Forza Horizon 4 will be hitting our PC screens on October 2nd. Of course, with Battlefield V delayed, it looks like we will at least have this to keep us entertained. Furthermore, with hundreds of cars, Windows and Xbox Crossplay, and new courses, we can’t wait for it to be released!