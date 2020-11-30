Forza Horizon 5 Might be Released Before MotorSport 8

Following the official announcement of Forza Motorsport 8(?) for the Xbox Series X back in June, while we knew that the game was probably set to be released at some point next year, there were still many details unclear about it. Chief among which (albeit a minor point) was the name which, even now, is still unclear as to whether this will carry the presumable ‘8’ (as the eight release in the franchise) or whether Microsoft is planning to effectively ‘re-boot’ and reset the franchise back to zero.

In regards to Forza Horizon 5, however, a report via Eurogamer is suggesting a rather interesting proposition. Namely, that Microsoft may be intending to release this before the already announced Motorsport. Even despite the fact that, officially speaking, Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t even exist yet!

Forza Horizon 5

Speaking in an interview, GameBeat’s Jeff Grubb has cited insider knowledge suggesting that, between Horizon 5 and Motorsport 8, the former is much further along in terms of development and, as such, despite it not being officially announced yet, it may be set (or at least ‘more ready’) to release first between the two.

“[We] might get the next Forza Horizon game first. We saw Forza Motorsport get teased a few months ago [but] I think we might get the next Forza Horizon game first and I think that might be coming this coming year. They’re in a weird situation where for some reason Playground says it does seem like they may be ready to go first. I think I know the setting, but I’m going to let them announce it.”

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to deny that despite the two racing franchises generally falling under the same umbrella, ‘Horizon’ has always (generally speaking) proven to be far more popular with the fans. Something that’s probably to do with its more user-friendly open-world design and borderline ‘arcade’ style of gameplay.

As above though, given that Motorsport 8 has been announced, and Forza Horizon 5 has not, if this is true then it would certainly come as something of a pleasant surprise to see that, in theory, both titles are coming along nicely. Albeit, one caveat is that you shouldn’t expect both of these games to release in 2021. Whichever comes first will undoubtedly see the other pushed back into 2022.

For me personally, though, I think I’d rather get Horizon 5, but what do you think? – Let us know in the comments!