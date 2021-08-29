Fractal Design Torrent – How to Order Your Replacement Fan Hub!

Following the recent confirmation that Fractal Design had temporarily halted sales of their new Torrent PC case due to a potential electrical fault with the fan hub controller, it was confirmed that more details would be announced regarding this problem, and specifically what current owners of the case should look to do about it, in the very near future. – Well, following an official update, Fractal Design has now issued more information on the Torrent PC case!

Fractal Design Torrent Case – Hub Controller Update!

As part of the announcement, Fractal Design has confirmed the following information:

“Fractal Design have an important message regarding the Torrent. Some reports of Fan Hubs damaged in manufacturing potentially causing a short-circuit have led us to re-evaluate the circuit board design. We remain committed to the quality of our products and the Nexus 9P Slim Fan Hub included with the Torrent does not live up to the standards customers expect from us. Our development team is working tirelessly to design and manufacture an updated version that will address these issues as soon as possible. If you own a Torrent case, we ask that you unplug the Fan Hub (instructions available here) and fill in the form available here and a replacement kit will be sent to you as soon as possible. You can still use your Torrent without the Fan Hub, but given the compromised feature set, we are also coordinating with retail partners to enable a smooth refund process if you prefer not to wait for the replacement kit. We have temporarily stopped sales of the Torrent until the Fan Hub is updated. We sincerely apologize for your inconvenience.”

What Do We Think?

Although it’s clearly disappointing that a brand new and exceptionally widely-praised chassis design should have a problem, you have to credit Fractal Design for being exceptionally open, honest, and very willing to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

While it will likely mean that the Torrent case isn’t available to purchase for the next couple of weeks, when this issue is solved, we’re still going to have very good things to say about it (as per our review!)

