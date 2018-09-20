Fractal Design Expands Venturi and Dynamic X2 Fan Series

More Cooling Options from Fractal Design

Fractal Design is further expanding their cooling fan series with new additions to Dynamic X2 and Venturi units. Users can now grab a 120mm and 140mm Dynamic X2 PWm fan, plus an all-white non-PWM version is available now as well. For the Venturi series, there will be four new models available in Black and White colour combination. Users can opt for the High Flow (HF) or High Pressure (HP) in both 120mm and 140mm sizes.

What Can Users Expect from the Dynamic X2 Series?

Each Dynamic X2 fan uses Long Life Sleeve bearing (LLS) with a 100,000-hour life expectancy. These are reliable even with the added PWM support providing automatic speed adjustment between 500 to 2,000 RPM. Its aerodynamic airplane wing design also significantly lowers noise, even at 2,000 RPM.

What Can Users Expect from the Venturi HF and HP Series?

As for the Venturi series, the HF version is for those who need plenty of airflow inside their chassis. It can push a lot while also making minimal noise. Especially with its vibration-dampening rubber corners. It also does this through having more fan blades at a sharper angle tilt. The 120mm HP fan for example has seven fan blades while the HF equivalent has nine. Unlike the Dynamic X2, these use Fluid Dynamic bearings which have an even longer lifespan. However, only the HP variant comes with a PWM version.

For users who are looking for a similar cooling solution but for radiators and heatsinks, then the Venturi HP is more ideal. This works very well in highly restrictive scenarios and can push more static pressure through radiators than the Venturi HF or standard fans. This also comes with vibration-dampening rubber corners and are available in three different colour combos. This includes black, white or the classic Fractal Design colour scheme of black frame with white blades.