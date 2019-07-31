Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 860 Watt Power Supply Review
Mike Sanders / 4 hours ago
If you’re currently on the market for a brand new power supply, then you might feel a little overwhelmed at the technical terms used. Efficiency, ratings, wattages, rails, etc. It’s a factor that (sadly) leads many to just buy the cheapest one they can find that offers the highest wattage. As if that was what made the difference between a good and bad power supply. Fractal Designs, however, are hoping to make things easier for you.
Fractal Design Ion+
The brand new range of Ion+ power supplies are, at least in terms of specifications, some of the most impressive power supplies released in recent memory. Platinum rated efficiency (the 2nd best you can get) and a design that speaks of a company who works hard to give you the best!
In this particular review, we look at the 860-watt variant. A power level delivered with a reported efficiency that should make this tick all of the right boxes for anyone looking for a new (or replacement) power supply.
Features
- Fractal Design UltraFlex DC wires have game-changing flexibility for effortless cable routing and connectors that twist and bend to fit your installation—not fight it
Equipped with a custom-tailored Fractal Design Dynamic Series 140 mm fan with exceptionally low minimum speed and true long-life FDB bearing
- 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency for optimized electrical performance and reduced heat generation
- User-selectable Zero RPM mode allows for either silent, passive operation in low load situations or continuous low-speed fan operation for additional cooling
- Outstanding output quality with tight voltage regulation and extremely low noise and ripple
- Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation
- Premium Japanese 105° C capacitors provide enhanced reliability and durability
- Compact 150 mm depth easily fits compact spaces with extra headroom for cable management
- Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and Over Temperature Protection
- Extra-long 600 mm 24-pin ATX cable and 700 mm 4+4 pin cable
- Extensive 10-year warranty
Specifications
For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!
What Fractal Design Has To Say
The Ion+ Platinum is a high-performance fully modular PSU with whisper-quiet operation, enhanced cable flexibility and superior output quality.
A user selectable semi-passive Zero RPM mode maintains pure silence under light loads, and the custom-tailored 140mm fan with FDB bearings barely breaks a whisper under heavy use. Revolutionary UltraFlex cable with its ultra-high strand count wire and special insulation bends and twists effortlessly to make installation and cable-routing a breeze.
Ion+ is available now in 560, 660, 760 and 860 watt capacities, all with 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency, 10-year warranty, and a full electrical protection suite for your peace of mind
Connections
As this is a modular power supply, it’s important to know exactly what connectors are provided and what you need for your PC. Fortunately, Fractal Design has you covered.
The Ion+ 560w comes with more than enough to hook up any ‘normal’ gaming PC. Particularly with 4 PCIe connectors. Of course, you get more as you ‘up’ the wattage, but this model clearly has you covered!