Fractal Design Ion+ Platinum 860 Watt Power Supply Review

If you’re currently on the market for a brand new power supply, then you might feel a little overwhelmed at the technical terms used. Efficiency, ratings, wattages, rails, etc. It’s a factor that (sadly) leads many to just buy the cheapest one they can find that offers the highest wattage. As if that was what made the difference between a good and bad power supply. Fractal Designs, however, are hoping to make things easier for you.

Fractal Design Ion+

The brand new range of Ion+ power supplies are, at least in terms of specifications, some of the most impressive power supplies released in recent memory. Platinum rated efficiency (the 2nd best you can get) and a design that speaks of a company who works hard to give you the best!

In this particular review, we look at the 860-watt variant. A power level delivered with a reported efficiency that should make this tick all of the right boxes for anyone looking for a new (or replacement) power supply.

Features

Fractal Design UltraFlex DC wires have game-changing flexibility for effortless cable routing and connectors that twist and bend to fit your installation—not fight it

Equipped with a custom-tailored Fractal Design Dynamic Series 140 mm fan with exceptionally low minimum speed and true long-life FDB bearing

User-selectable Zero RPM mode allows for either silent, passive operation in low load situations or continuous low-speed fan operation for additional cooling

Outstanding output quality with tight voltage regulation and extremely low noise and ripple

Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation

Premium Japanese 105° C capacitors provide enhanced reliability and durability

Compact 150 mm depth easily fits compact spaces with extra headroom for cable management

Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection, Under Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and Over Temperature Protection

Extra-long 600 mm 24-pin ATX cable and 700 mm 4+4 pin cable

Extensive 10-year warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Fractal Design Has To Say

The Ion+ Platinum is a high-performance fully modular PSU with whisper-quiet operation, enhanced cable flexibility and superior output quality. A user selectable semi-passive Zero RPM mode maintains pure silence under light loads, and the custom-tailored 140mm fan with FDB bearings barely breaks a whisper under heavy use. Revolutionary UltraFlex cable with its ultra-high strand count wire and special insulation bends and twists effortlessly to make installation and cable-routing a breeze. Ion+ is available now in 560, 660, 760 and 860 watt capacities, all with 80PLUS® Platinum Efficiency, 10-year warranty, and a full electrical protection suite for your peace of mind

Connections

As this is a modular power supply, it’s important to know exactly what connectors are provided and what you need for your PC. Fortunately, Fractal Design has you covered.

The Ion+ 560w comes with more than enough to hook up any ‘normal’ gaming PC. Particularly with 4 PCIe connectors. Of course, you get more as you ‘up’ the wattage, but this model clearly has you covered!