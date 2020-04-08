Fractal Design Launches New Celsius+ AIO Coolers

/ 5 hours ago

Fractal Design is well known for its high-quality PC cases. However, in more recent years, they’ve also dabbled with the power of PSUs and CPU coolers. Today sees the launch of their flagship Celsius+ series of AIO coolers, and wow, do they look impressive.

They’re packed full of cool features, such as an integrated ARGB PWM fan hub. What’s clever is that some of that wiring is hidden in the rubber tubing, giving it a much cleaner look overall.

There’s a tinted glass ARGB lit logo on the pump, high-quality PWM fans, which also have plenty of RGB. There is a new premium sleeving on the tubing, and overall, they’re as good as any AIO could look.

Features

  • Tinted glass pump face with backlit logo and ARGB LED effects
  • Smart auto control mode dynamically adjusts fan and pump speeds for the ideal balance of silence and cooling performance
  • Twist the pump face to change from auto to PWM mode for full user control
  • ARGB-enabled PWM hub places all fan connections directly on the radiator for a clutter-free installation
  • Sleeved tubing with concealed wiring connects power and ARGB for the entire system at the pump
  • Asus AURA, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma and ASRock Polychrome support
  • Pre-applied thermal paste guarantees optimal application with even coverage
  • Low-permeability rubber tubing with nylon braided sleeves for extra durability and an added touch of style
  • Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route while reducing tension on the pump

Celcius+

The whole range consists of six models. Three of them are the Dynamic, which are equipped with black fans and no ARGB lighting. Perfect then for those stealthy builds. However, if you want to dazzle your PC, the Prisma models are equipped with ARGB fans and an ARGB pump. Each is available in a 240mm, 280mm, or a 360mm variant.

