Fractal Design Launches the Prisma RGB Fan Series

Available in ARGB and Solid Colour Variant

Fractal Design is jumping on the RGB LED trend and releasing their own new colourful fan series. They are calling this the Prisma series and it is available in both ARGB and solid-colour variants. The ARGB units are under the Prisma AL line, all with six addressable LEDs mounted on the hub.

These are also controllable with supporting motherboards with an ARGB header. Including customization via ASUS Aura, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light or ASRock Polychrome. These also have daisy chainable RGB connections which simplify wiring.

Fractal Design also offers the Adjust R1 RGB controller (available separately) for those who prefer hardware control. This device lets users customize colors, adjust brightness, synchronize effects. Moreover, users can set color cycling modes with a variety of pulse and motion effects. All at the push of a button.

For users who prefer a solid colour choice, Fractal Design offers the Prisma SL line. It is available with either red, blue, white or green LEDs.

How Much are the Fractal Design Prisma Fans?

These fans are available in either 120mm or 140mm varieties, with the Prisma AL available solo or in a 3-pack combo.

The 120mm Prisma SL starts at just £11.99 each, while the 140mm Prisma SL fans start at £13.99.

A standalone Adjust R1 RGB LED accessory has an MSRP of £10.99.

As for the Prisma AL with ARGB LEDs, each individual 120mm fan costs £19.99 for the 3-pin version. The larger 140mm version costs £23.99 each for the 3-pin version. PWM variants cost £23.99 and £25.99 respectively.

The 3-pack 120mm 3-pin version costs £54.99, but the 3-pack 4-pin PWM 120mm version costs only slightly more at £59.99. Meanwhile, a 3-pack of 3-pin 140mm Prisma AL costs £59.99, while the PWM version costs £63.98.

You can pre-order all of these now via Scan in the UK.