Fractal Design Vector RS Blackout PC Case Review

The Fractal Design product range is one often associated with premium quality and performance. Admittedly, they’ve stepped into the budget realm with a few of their more recent cases. When you think of premium Fractal Design cases, however, you likely think of the Define R5. It’s a bit old now, but it still sets a high standard even today. That’s about to change though, as the Vector RS is here, and it’s out to kick-ass and chew gum, and it’s all out of gum!

Fractal Design Vector RS

Their latest flagship case is absolutely overflowing with luxurious and premium features. sleek ARGB integration wraps around the edges of the glass panels and comes with a built-in controller. There’s a built-in fan hub for up to 9 fans, as well as three GP-14 140mm fans pre-installed! Admittedly, this case isn’t going to be cheap, but if it’s anything like previous Fractal Design cases, you’re paying for over the top build quality and performance.

Key Features

Tempered glass is a nice addition, of course, but this case comes with removable glass on the top that you can swap for a unique metal cover and dust filter combo. It comes with fully modular storage bays, stealth SSD brackets, a PSU shroud, extensive support for radiators; including 420mm in the top and 360mm in the front. It’s available with a “dark” or a “light” tempered glass finish too, depending on how mean or shiny you want the final build to look. The list goes on and on, no really, check it out below. However, even that doesn’t really do much to detail what’s going on with this case, so be sure to read through the next few pages and see the details!

Bolt-free TG panels with push-to-lock latching

Interchangeable top panels offer a choice of sleek tempered glass or filtered ventilation

Counter-angled intake vents designed to trap noise with minimal airflow resistance

Customizable ARGB LED strip spans top and front panels

Set colours and effects via standard 5V RGB motherboard connection or included Adjust R1 controller

Six HDD trays included with 11 positions available (additional Type-A trays sold separately)

Two SSD brackets included with four positions available (additional Type-A brackets sold separately)

Three Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-14 140 mm fans pre-installed

Up to nine 120/140mm fan positions

Nexus+ fan hub manages up to nine fans via your motherboard

Extensive water cooling support for radiators up to 420 mm in the top, 360 mm up front, and 280 mm in the base

Ventilated PSU shroud conceals cables and provides additional SSD mounting options

Modular design converts from a storage-focused standard layout to a cooling-centric open layout

Support for Flex VRC-25 Vertical GPU Riser (sold separately)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

What Fractal Design Had to Say

“The Vector RS brings an exciting new aesthetic to the established concepts of modular case design, aimed to offer an uncompromised mix of attitude and ability. An expressive ARGB-strip wraps the front and top in a synchronized, continuous run, customizable and controllable through standard 5V RGB connections and software or via the included Adjust R1 controller. The front panel’s counter-angled intakes are designed to trap noise without restricting airflow. Fractal Design upholds its dedication to functional versatility in the modular interior of the Vector RS. The case features eleven HDD + four SSD positions in the default Storage Layout with six HDD trays + two SSD brackets included, and converting to an Open Layout configuration gains even more headroom for advanced multi-radiator water cooling. Performance enthusiasts requiring additional airflow can swap the TG top with a ventilated steel panel and cooling bracket (also included), adding 420/360 mm top radiator support and three filtered fan positions for a total of nine.”

Specifications

For any further details, please visit the official Fractal Design Vector RS product page here.

Additional Panels

You’ll see them in use shortly, but you also get all these handy extra panels to swap in and out as you please!