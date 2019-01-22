Free Post-Launch DLC Mode Coming to Resident Evil 2

/ 1 hour ago

Free Post-Launch DLC Mode Coming to Resident Evil 2

Extending Resident Evil 2 Replayability

Good news for Resident Evil fans, CAPCOM is releasing a new free mode for REMake 2. Titled ‘Ghost Survivors’, this mode aims to extend longevity with random elements and repeatable missions.

The Ghost Survivors mode will release across three volumes. The first volume will include the mayor’s daughter Katherine and a USS member named Robert Kendo as playable characters. There will also apparently be at least one new enemy type that is not in the main campaign.

Free Post-Launch DLC Mode Coming to Resident Evil 2

Furthermore, although there will be an in-game shop which lets users purchase upgrades. This is not going to be via microtransactions. Instead, it will be an in-game currency based on how well the player performed in the challenges. From the description, it sounds like a randomized Extreme Battle (Rogue) Mode. Early reports suggest that this new mode may have an alternate reality storyline. Although CAPCOM did not confirm this yet.

This is great news considering CAPCOM also included 4th Survivor and Tofu mode free on the base Resident Evil 2 remake game. Fans were initially worried that these would be offered on a separate DLC.

When Will These Updates Arrive?

CAPCOM did not reveal any firm dates yet on when the first volume will arrive.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results