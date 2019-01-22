Free Post-Launch DLC Mode Coming to Resident Evil 2

Extending Resident Evil 2 Replayability

Good news for Resident Evil fans, CAPCOM is releasing a new free mode for REMake 2. Titled ‘Ghost Survivors’, this mode aims to extend longevity with random elements and repeatable missions.

The Ghost Survivors mode will release across three volumes. The first volume will include the mayor’s daughter Katherine and a USS member named Robert Kendo as playable characters. There will also apparently be at least one new enemy type that is not in the main campaign.

Furthermore, although there will be an in-game shop which lets users purchase upgrades. This is not going to be via microtransactions. Instead, it will be an in-game currency based on how well the player performed in the challenges. From the description, it sounds like a randomized Extreme Battle (Rogue) Mode. Early reports suggest that this new mode may have an alternate reality storyline. Although CAPCOM did not confirm this yet.

This is great news considering CAPCOM also included 4th Survivor and Tofu mode free on the base Resident Evil 2 remake game. Fans were initially worried that these would be offered on a separate DLC.

When Will These Updates Arrive?

CAPCOM did not reveal any firm dates yet on when the first volume will arrive.