Fresh Rumors (Again) Point to Two Nvidia 3070 Ti VRAM Variants!

For some reason, and we still have no idea why, when it’s come to new upcoming graphics card releases (at least since the start of the year) one of the most speculated subjects has been exactly how much memory they will come with. Just to put this into context, and I promise this is no lie, so far we’ve seen reports (rumors) of three different VRAM configurations of the Nvidia 3080 Ti (10GB, 12GB, and 20GB).

Well, following a Twitter post by reliable leak source ‘@unikoshardware‘ while the focus has this time turned to the 3070 Ti, again, it would appear that many are convinced this graphics card will be released in two different memory variants!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Following the post, it is now being suggested that the 3070 Ti will be made available in both 8GB and 16GB VRAM variants. While we have, admittedly, heard rumors pointing towards both as a possibility, this is the first time that someone has seemingly stuck their online neck out to suggest that both are happening.

What Do We Think?

It is entirely possible that the Nvidia 3070 Ti will be made available in two memory variants. It is, however, also equally possible that we’re just drowning in misinformation. It isn’t any secret, after all, that Nvidia loves it when the community gets it wrong! – With it set to launch at some point in May, however, the only saving grace is that at least we don’t have too much longer to wait before we’ll find out for certain!

