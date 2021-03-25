Fresh Warzone Ban Wave Sees 13,000 Accounts Kicked!

While Call of Duty Warzone undoubtedly represents one of the best ‘battle royale’ titles currently available, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the PC version of the game has had a pretty bothersome and longstanding problem. Namely cheaters! – Well, in something that may potentially cheer you up a little, following an official Twitter post from developer ‘Raven Software‘, they have confirmed that the latest ban wave has come into effect!

More Warzone Bans Issued

This certainly isn’t the first ban wave to be introduced in Call of Duty Warzone and it will, of course, more than likely not be the last. With 13,000 more accounts now officially added to the ‘banned’ list, however, it seems pretty clear that the developer is trying their best to try and keep the title as clean and fair as possible.

Another #Warzone banwave today.



Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫



Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

More To Come!

With the promise of more ban waves being just on the horizon, while many would argue that, ultimately, the war against cheaters can never truly be won, it is at least more than a little pleasant to see both Raven Software and Activision being so proactive on this matter. Then again, one would presume that the only reason they’re doing this is to keep people buying those battle passes.. Or is that a little cynical on my part?…

What do you think? Do you play Warzone? If so, how many wins have you managed to rack up so far? – Let us know in the comments!