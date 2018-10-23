Friday The 13th Re-Boot Plans Announced

With the recent success of the brand new Halloween film, talks of re-booting older ‘slasher’ horror movies were bound to start growing. It is, after all, the nature of Hollywood to latch onto trends when it proves that they’re making money. In terms of Friday the 13th though, it’s been nearly 10 years now since we last saw a release in the series. A re-boot, released around the same time as the equally sub-par Nightmare On Elm Street, did little to help the franchise at the time. You could call it bad timing, but in truth, as remakes, they were both just not great films.

With the legal matter surrounding Friday the 13th now over (specifically ownership of the franchise/Jason Vorhees), in a report via Polygon, it seems that a reboot of the franchise is currently in discussion.

What Do We Know So Far?

In truth, not a lot. We do know that the original writer (and winner of the aforementioned legal case) will be creating this new version. In addition, it’s also thought to be, at least partly, funded by LeBron James. Yes, the basketball player. Other than that though, it’s far too early to have any specific details.

Will it be a sequel? A remake? A Reimagining? Who knows, but regardless, there’s going to be more than a few people who can’t wait to see Jason Vorhees back on the big screen.

