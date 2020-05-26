Frogwares Announces a New Sherlock Holmes Game – Trailer!

I must admit to being a huge fan of the Sherlock Holmes franchise. Be it the (highly-excellent) books, the (equally excellent) Jeremy Brett TV series, the more recent film adaptations, or the recent game franchise created by Frogwares. Following the completion of their last game, however, (Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter), the future of the franchise seemed more than a little unclear as this was the last release under the (then-current) licensing deal.

Following the release of a brand new trailer, however, we have some excellent news. Not only is a brand new game from the franchise in development, but it appears that Frogwares, again, is going to be at the helm!

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

As we understand it, the game will take place in Sherlock Holmes’ childhood where he investigates the untimely death of his own mother. Something that, I should note, is not strictly canonical, but certainly within acceptable realms (I don’t recall his mother being mentioned much in the books – let alone the fact that she died in mysterious circumstances).

Some of the games confirmed features include:

The Man Before As a cavalier young Sherlock on the precipice of adulthood, you’ll earn your reputation in a way no game or story has explored before. We’ve never seen the youthful arrogance and naiveté of the man before the legend—now you’re living it.

Global Investigation You never know where your next clue will come from. Explore and exploit the entire city in your pursuit of truth, using clues, rumors, disguises, tags, and pinned evidence to build a solid case within your mind palace.

And Stay Down Weapons might help you in a pinch, but there’s something to be said for style—and you have it in spades. Spot enemy vulnerabilities with your brilliant observation skills, or exploit the environment to take someone down while keeping your own hands clean.

A Different Jon Before John Watson, there was a different Jon – your best and only friend. But who is he, really?

A Darkening Tide Set in the 19th century, the vibrant island in the Mediterranean promises anything but paradise. Political corruption and crime run rampant while the islanders cling to tradition and eschew outsiders, making your job even more difficult.

Truth and Lies There are two sides to every story, and the proud islanders have their own ideas about truth and justice. It’s up to you to decide whether uncovering the truth will do more harm than good—and how that will shape the man you’ll become.



When is it Out?

In confirming the game, Frogwares has said that Sherlock Homes: Chapter One will release for the PC, Xbox One, PS4, and also next-gen consoles. As for exactly when, well nothing beyond 2021 has been confirmed as of yet, but judging by the trailer, I’m definitely going to be giving this title more than a little investigation!

