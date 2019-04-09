FSP Launches Liquid-Cooled Hydro PTM+ 850W Power Supply

FSP’s Hydro Series Finally Lives Up to Its Name

Power supply expert Fortron/Source Power (FSP for short) have their Hydro series PSU series for a while now. Despite the name however, these were originally just typical air-cooled units. That is until the launch of the Hydro PTM+ 1200W PSU, which incorporates Bitspower liquid cooling components.

Now FSP is adding an 850W capacity option for enthusiasts. It is similar to the Hydro PTM+ 1200W with G1/4″ / 12mm connectors. This allows it to integrate easily in both hard tube or soft tube loops. The fact that it is also fully modular makes it easy to install the loops without any cables blocking the way.

The liquid cooling system allows the power supply to remain completely silent at under 425W loads. After that, the built-in intelligent fan spins up to further aid with the cooling.

Just like the 1200W version, the 850W Hydro PTM features a single 12V rail with a DC-DC module. It also utilizes 100% Japanese capacitors and has an 80 PLUS Platinum certification. Of course, it also comes with Over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection.

How Much is the FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W Power Supply?

The FSP Hydro PTM+ 850W is available now with an MSRP of $399 USD.

For more information, visit: https://www.fsplifestyle.com/en/product/HydroPTMplus850W.html.