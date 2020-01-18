FSP PSU, Cases and Uhm, Suitcases!? at CES 2020

When we think of FPS, we think power supplies. Heck, I’m sure that’s what anyone else would think too. However, CES 2020 saw them unveil their new CMT710 or T-Wings chassis and it’s nuts. True, it’s the latest case to enter what I call every brand attempting to make a case that looks like a various stage of a helicopter crash. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t an impressive chunk of helicopter and tempered glass.

It’s sure to appeal to the custom and modding scene and features two separate sides. That means you can actually build two entire systems in this aluminium juggernaut. They don’t quite have it ready for market yet, but it’s well on its way. It may be around $500, but that’s still a lot less than it would be if InWin made it. Sorry InWin, but that’s true.

The Twins PSU is back too. It’s a fantastic solution for the compact server build. Why have one PSU in ATX form factor, when you can cram in two? When system up-time is vital, this is a fantastic solution. If one dies, the other takes over and you can swap out the faulty modular with zero downtime. It’s now available with an impressive 700W and even a 900W version and Platinum efficiency!

Why have a power bank when you can have a power suitcase. I’m not joking, this thing has mains sockets, USB sockets, etc. You could run a pretty hefty PC, entertainment setup, etc, right off this thing. I thought I would be a smart arse and tried to lift it… too heavy. Of course, I didn’t realise it had wheels. I love how they say convenience and slim on the spec sheet.

Ever wondered who will fit your supercharger for your electric car? Yup, FSP makes those too!

Back to their more traditional products, we have their new Hydro G PRO power supplies. These are available in 650W to 1000W units, and all come rated at 80 Plus Gold.

