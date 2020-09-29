FSP Unveils the Hydro PTM PRO 80 Plus Platinum PSU Series

FSP, a globally leading power supply manufacturer, has announced the FSP Hydro PTM PRO power supply series. The Hydro PTM PRO Series is available in wattages from 650 W to 1200 W, serving mid-range to enthusiast and workstation PC systems – including the latest NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series graphics cards – allowing them to unleash the full potential of their hardware while remaining silent in operation.

Building on its industrial experience, the FSP Hyper PTM PRO series is built to last, even in harsh environments, ensuring users have a reliable, long-life operation that continues through many PC upgrades. Outside it features an “Off-Wet” conformal coating, while internally its PCBs use a 3-layer coating. Together they protect it from hazards such as dust, stains, and even relative humidity extremes of up to 95%.

FSP Hydro PTM PRO 80 Plus Platinum PSU Series

Internally, the Hydro PTM PRO Series’ server-grade design features 100% Japan-made, 105 ºC long-life electrolytic capacitors, and uses copper bars between its mainboard and daughterboard to increase power conversion efficiency. It adheres to an extremely tight voltage regulation that produces an output voltage at +/- 1% accuracy at any load change, ensuring voltage stability in any situation.

The Hydro PTM PRO design makes the full rated wattage entirely accessible through the 12 V single rail design – ideal for new NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series graphics cards that require up to 350 W of peak power. Meanwhile the independent, high-power 5Vsb circuit can produce up to 3 A of power to support multiple devices or fast smartphone charging, even when the PC is turned off.

The Hydro PTM PRO has been rated 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, providing maximum power-efficiency up to 92%. The design uses a single 12 V rail with a DC-DC module and includes over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection for absolute system safety and operational stability.

Fully Modular With High-Efficiency

The fully modular design simplifies installation and allows the PC build to use only the cables required for a cleaner and tidier result. Flat-ribbon cables makes cable routing simpler, neater and the minimal profile helps in-case airflow be more effective. On the 850 W, 1000 W and 1200 W models, three CPU (8+4-pin EPS) power connectors are available to meet the requirements of the highest end, HEDT and workstation-grade motherboards. Inter-changeable side stickers allow DIY enthusiasts and gamers to match the design and color to their PC build.

Price & Availability

FSP has confirmed that its new Hydro PTM PRO power supply series is now available to purchase globally. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new PSUs, you can check out the official product website links below.

