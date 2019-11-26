G.SKILL DDR4 Gets Massive Upgrade for HEDT Systems

G.SKILL look set to tackle the world of HEDT systems with their latest hardware. Both Intel and AMD have just launched their latest flagship CPUs. From the new LGA2066 X299 10th Gen Intel CPUs to the 3rd Generation Threadripper TRX40 CPUs. System of this calibre demand high-performance and high-capacity quad-channel memory kits and G.SKILL has the answers.

for the latest Intel X299 and AMD TRX40 high-end desktop (HEDT) platforms, including the high-capacity DDR4-3600 CL16-19-19-39 256 GB (32 GB x8), DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22-42 256 GB (32 GB x8), and the high-speed, low-latency DDR4-4000 CL15-16-16-36 64 GB (8 GB x8) specifications. By bringing ultra-high 32 GB memory module capacity into the realm of HEDT computing, powerful workstations are now truly able to achieve a complete combination of high core count processor with high-speed, high-capacity memory for heavy workloads or for running more virtual machines than ever.

Full Power of the Intel X299 Platform

G.SKILL is releasing the DDR4-4000 CL15-16-16-36 64 GB (8 GB x 8) memory specification that combines both extremely high speed and ultra-low latency in high capacity 64 GB memory kits. As seen validated on the new Intel Core i9-10900X processor on the ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI EXTREME ENCORE and MSI Creator X299 motherboards in the screenshots below, this supremely fast memory kit is the ideal choice for high-performance workstations:

For ultra-high capacity memory kits, built with the latest high-density 32 GB modules, the DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22-42 256 GB (32 GB x8) is the perfect choice for memory-hungry applications, like running multiple virtual machines. In the screenshot below, this behemoth memory kit is seen validated with Intel Core i9-9920X and i9-9820X processors with the MSI Creator X299 and ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE II motherboards, respectively.

Pushing the Limits of the AMD TRX40 Platform

Built for use with the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors and optimized for squeezing out every last ounce of performance, G.SKILL has integrated low latency specifications of DDR4-3600 CL14-15-15-35 into a 64 GB (8 GB x8) Trident Z Neo memory kit. In the following screenshot, this highly efficient memory kit is validated with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor and the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard.

G.SKILL is also launching an ultra-high capacity memory kit based on high-density 32 GB memory modules for the AMD platform, with the DDR4-3600 CL16-19-19-39 256 GB (32 GB x8) specification. This extreme capacity memory kit is also validated with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor and the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard in the screenshot below.

Availability & XMP 2.0 Support

These high-performance quad-channel memory specifications will support Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in late Q4 2019. Please see the specifications table below for a more complete list of the upcoming quad-channel memory kits.