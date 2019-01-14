G.SKILL Debuts Trident Z RGB DDR4-3466 32GB for AMD X399

High-Performance RAM for AMD Threadripper

G.SKILL is announcing yet another iteration of their Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory. This time it is specifically tailored for high-performance use on AMD‘s Threadripper X399 platform. This high-end desktop platform can take advantage of quad-channel memory, while also adding eye-candy via RGB LED.

As usual, this RGB LED lighting is completely wire-free. It draws power directly from the DIMM slots and can synchronize with compatible motherboards such as ASUS for instance. It also sports a brushed aluminium heatspreader with an LED diffuser at the top.

In terms of performance, the new memory kit is rated DDR4-3466 CL18-22-22-42 with 32GB (4x8GB) capacity configuration. That rating is for 1.35V, and has been validated by G.SKILL. Their test hardware uses an ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME ALPHA motherboard and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X processor.

Although AMD does not use XMP 2.0 (since that is an Intel feature), the kits are guaranteed to run when set manually in the BIOS.

When Can I Buy This G.SKILL DDR4 Kit?

These new “Trident Z RGB (for AMD)” series DDR4-3466 CL18-22-22-42 32GB (4x8GB) 1.35V kits will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q1 2019.

There is no firm word on pricing yet since memory prices tend to fluctuate week to week.