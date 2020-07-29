Gabe Newell Declares His Stance on PS5 vs Xbox Series X

/ 26 mins ago
xbox ps5

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected around November this year, if you are planning on getting one of the next-gen consoles, you might currently be struggling to decide which side of the fence you’re going to fall on. From a personal perspective, while I’ve always owned PlayStation’s, even I have to admit that (for the first time ever) I’m leaning more towards seeing the Xbox Series X as the better ‘overall’ option for me.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Steam CEO Gabe Newell has stated in an interview which side of the fence he falls on, and his answer might come as a relative surprise to you!

Gabe Newell Picks Xbox Series X

When asked which system he thought was best, Gabe Newell gave no hesitation in replying ‘Xbox Series X’. Now, admittedly, it is something of a vague question and it definitely depends on the context in which his response was made.

I mean, in terms of technical specifications, the Xbox Series X is definitely more powerful than the PS5. Then again, while strong hardware is all well and good, a lot of it can simply boil down to how well its executed. For example, the Atari Jaguar had a ridiculously strong comparative system when it was released, but very few developers were able to get the best out of it.

Gabe Newell Declares His Stance on PS5 vs Xbox Series X 1

What Do We Think?

As a primarily PC user, I have to admit that if I were to make a decision right now, I’d probably buy the Xbox Series X. And trust me, if you’d have asked me that a year ago, I’d have said PS5 all the way. In a nutshell though, I’m just liking what I hear more from Microsoft than I am Sony, and with the Xbox Game Pass offering me a potentially huge library of games on both systems, while I doubt the Xbox Series X will win the ‘war’, I think it’s going to do much better than many would expect!

And hell, if Gabe Newell is keen, who I am to disagree?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

