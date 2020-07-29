Gabe Newell Declares His Stance on PS5 vs Xbox Series X

With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected around November this year, if you are planning on getting one of the next-gen consoles, you might currently be struggling to decide which side of the fence you’re going to fall on. From a personal perspective, while I’ve always owned PlayStation’s, even I have to admit that (for the first time ever) I’m leaning more towards seeing the Xbox Series X as the better ‘overall’ option for me.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Steam CEO Gabe Newell has stated in an interview which side of the fence he falls on, and his answer might come as a relative surprise to you!

Gabe Newell Picks Xbox Series X

When asked which system he thought was best, Gabe Newell gave no hesitation in replying ‘Xbox Series X’. Now, admittedly, it is something of a vague question and it definitely depends on the context in which his response was made.

I mean, in terms of technical specifications, the Xbox Series X is definitely more powerful than the PS5. Then again, while strong hardware is all well and good, a lot of it can simply boil down to how well its executed. For example, the Atari Jaguar had a ridiculously strong comparative system when it was released, but very few developers were able to get the best out of it.

What Do We Think?

As a primarily PC user, I have to admit that if I were to make a decision right now, I’d probably buy the Xbox Series X. And trust me, if you’d have asked me that a year ago, I’d have said PS5 all the way. In a nutshell though, I’m just liking what I hear more from Microsoft than I am Sony, and with the Xbox Game Pass offering me a potentially huge library of games on both systems, while I doubt the Xbox Series X will win the ‘war’, I think it’s going to do much better than many would expect!

And hell, if Gabe Newell is keen, who I am to disagree?…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!