Gainward Briefly Confirms Nvidia 3090/3080 Line-Up & Specs

With around 24-hours to go until Nvidia officially launches it’s new 30XX graphics cards, we saw a rather substantial piece of news break over the weekend as images of Gainward’s custom designs (from the 3090/3080 series) appeared online. A rather substantial leak as this was the first time we got to take a look at an AIB partner graphics card from the new and upcoming range. This news wasn’t just restricted to images, however. We also got a list of specifications confirming (at least on paper) what sort of level of performance we could expect.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, if you were treating this leak with a little skepticism, it appears that Gainward, very briefly, confirmed all of this information via their official website!

Gainward Nvidia 3090/3080 Graphics Cards

Although the product websites have since been removed, it has been confirmed that official links were available to the following GPU designs:

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS

Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix

Before you go looking, we should again confirm that they are no longer live. You know, likely pending the actual official launch. It clearly, however, didn’t take too long before various images were grabbed and, most interesting, specifications from their designs.

What Can We Learn?

In terms of the information revealed, it pretty categorically confirms everything we saw from the prior leak such as clock speeds, memory configurations, and the fact that these GPUs have been designed on a 7nm node platform.

With all of these product websites now being removed, however, the best assumption is that Gainward ‘either accidentally jumped the gun or, following the prior leak, they decided to attempt to tap into a little bit of the hype surrounding them. They were, after all, one of the first to see their custom designs appear online.

What Do We Think?

One of the most consistent pieces of ‘speculation’ we have heard surrounding custom Nvidia 30XX GPUs is that, for practically all major manufacturers, they are ready to go and, more so, may launch very hot on the heels of Nvidia’s own OEM designs.

So, with the launch expected tomorrow (with a formal release date confirmed) expect to see a lot more custom designs appear over the coming weeks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!