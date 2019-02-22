Gainward Unveils the Compact GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Pegasus

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for Mini-ITX Builds

Gainward is releasing two compact GTX 1660 Ti options on launch day. These are the GTX 1660 Ti Pegasus and GTX 1660 Ti Pegasus OC. As the name suggests, one of them has a higher clock rate than the other. Furthermore, it will also carry a higher MSRP.

Otherwise both Gainward video cards look identical having a dual-slot, single 100mm fan body. It only measures 168mm long, so it is an ideal solution for the space-constrained. That length is practically less than half of most graphics cards available.

Despite the compact size, users can expect the same Turing GPU underneath. Having no-RTX features, but has 1536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit interface.

What Clock Speeds Do These Gainward GTX 1660 Ti Have?

The regular GTX 1660 Ti Pegasus runs at the reference 1770MHz clock rate. The GTX 1660 Ti Pegasus OC on the other hand is overclocked up to 1815MHz.

In terms of connectivity options, a DVI-D, DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0 ports are available on both cards. The inclusion of DVI-D is interesting considering all other GTX 1660 Ti cards from other brands lack such option.

Both are powered by a single 8-pin PCIe power supply connector.