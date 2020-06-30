GALAX Launches A TU106-Based Nvidia GTX 1650 Ultra

Over the last 6 months, we’ve seen rather a lot of Nvidia’s more entry-level area graphics cards be revisited and (effectively) re-launched. This has been in part to upgrade them to the newer (and faster) GDDR6 memory and, in other cases, simply to up the VRAM available as a more preferable alternative.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Galax is the next to see if an old (ish) dog can learn some new tricks with the release of their newly revised GeForce 1650 graphics card.

galax 1650 ultra

Galax Geforce 1650 Ultra Graphics Card

Compared to the base model, the most notable differences are the adoption of GDDR6 memory and the overall VRAM size being upgraded (from 4GB) to 6GB. In other words, as a gaming graphics card, this newly revised design has certainly taken a big step in the right direction.

What is perhaps most curious, however, is that this GPU is confirmed to use a modified version of the TU106 chipset. As you may know, this is the chipset used in graphics cards such as the Nvidia RTX 2070 and, as such, seems like quite a mighty proposition.

So, what’s the catch? Well, similar to what EVGA/Nvidia did with their revised 2060 KO, the main caveat is that these chips (TU106-125) have around 61% fewer CUDA cores compared to the standard TU106-400 chipset. In other words, it’s a convenient means of Nvidia (or Galax) to clear some stock that is, pending the release of the 3XXX series of graphics cards, shortly set to be superseded.

galax 1650 ultra

Specifications

Please note that although the specifications listed are stated as for the 1660 Ultra, this is (apparently) an error on the Galax listing and should actually refer to the 1650 Ultra.

galax 1650 ultra

What Do We Think?

If you are in the market for an inexpensive graphics card solution, this certainly does appear to be a very solid option. Well, pending the confirmation of the price. Based on the other various 1650 models for sale, however, we’d be surprised if this cost more than £200. Who knows, this might even turn out to be a bargain!

While not officially listed on their website yet (at least, not at the time of writing), if you want to check out Galax and more of their GPU products, you can via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

