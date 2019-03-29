GALAX Unveils the Hall of Fame M.2 2280 SSD with Heatpipe Cooler

Comes with Pre-installed Heatsink



GALAX is further expanding their product catalogue beyond just video cards with the addition of a new storage option. Introducing the GALAX Hall of Fame M.2 2280 SSD, an M.2 2280 drive which comes in the white HOF PCB.

Unlike most other M.2 drives, the GALAX M.2 SSD comes with a custom heatsink pre-installed. This heatsink is CNC milled out of aluminium and integrates a copper heatpipe. The result is superior cooling compared to simply using just an aluminium heatspreader.

How Well Does This GALAX M.2 SSD Perform?

GALAX uses a Phison PS5012-E12 controller with Toshiba’s BiCS 3D NAND. Leveraging the M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, it is capable of up to 3400 MB/s sequential read. This is the same across the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

In terms of sequential writes, the 512GB version is good for up to 2000 MB/s, while both 1TB and 2TB can reach up to 2800 MB/s. Random read IOPS is 400K for all three capacities. Meanwhile random write IOPS is 540K for the 512GB, and 600K for the 1TB and 2TB.

GALAX also bundles their Xtreme Tuner software for this SSD. It allows for monitoring, summary, firmware upgrading and optimization of the drive.