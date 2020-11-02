Galax Launches its VirtualShow Teasing the 30XX HOF Series

Given that COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the vast majority of this year’s biggest tradeshows (with early 2021 also set to likely fall victim to this as well), it’s not exactly surprising to see that many graphics card manufacturers have taken some more unorthodox routes towards revealing their GPU designs. Following an official update to the Galax website, however, there is definitely something more than a little unique on offer here!

With the launch of their VirtualShow browser app, users can navigate through a virtual showroom with Galax even showing off some images of their soon to be released 30XX HOF series (Hall of Fame) graphics cards!

Galax VirtualShow Teases HOF Graphics Cards

Although the interface is a little bit clunky (with audio effects for footsteps that suggest a pretty unusual gait) the presentation for it is amazingly slick and certainly provides you with a lot of information surrounding Galax’s products. – Undoubtedly, however, the biggest key reveal in this is the official reveal of rendered images of their Nvidia 30XX HOF graphics card.

Although they do not go as far as to reveal potential specifications for the model, the rendered images certain suggest that, in the eye-candy stakes, it’s a very nice looking GPU!

Where Can I Check It Out?

Available to check out through your webbrowser, if you want to take a virtual mooch through Galax’s showroom, you can visit the official website via the link here! – You may just want to mute your browser page or turn off the speakers, however, as the audio played gets more than a little annoying after a while!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!