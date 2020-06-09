GAME Confirms UK Stores Will Start Re-Opening Next Week

With the Coronavirus situation in the UK starting to calm down a little, it’s hardly any surprise to hear that high street stores would be looking to open their doors again. One of these is GAME who, in a report via Eurogamer, has announced that as of next week, their retail locations within the UK will be opening up again. As you might expect though, there are more than a few conditions.

GAME To Re-Open UK Stores

In making the announcement, GAME has announced that stores will re-open in the UK next week. Albeit, as for exactly when is dependant on your specific region. On the whole, however, if you do plan to visit (maybe to trade-in some of your presumably well-played titles) there are a few conditions. In the announcement, GAME has said:

“You will be unable to browse our stores due to social distancing rules, but our knowledgeable staff will be able to advise you on any of your requirements. We are asking the customers to place their products they are wanting to Trade-In on the counter and advising customers to step back while the staff member picks the items up and checks the products. All Trade-In products will be wiped clean with alcohol wipes. All the traded in stock will be isolated for 3 days before going out on sale.”

Opening Dates?

So, when is your local store set to re-open? Well, as above, this is something that is going to be rolled out regionally within the UK, but the expected dates are as follows:

England & Northern Island – June 15th

Wales – June 18th

Scotland – TBC (A firm date has not yet been set)

As noted in their comments, however, while GAME may be re-opening, they’re thoroughly discouraging people from going in just for a browse. In other words, if you do intent to visit one of their stores, know what you want (or want to do) in advance and, of course, make sure you observe all the social distancing measures in place!

