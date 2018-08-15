Game Max Spectrum RGB Tempered Glass Chassis Review

Game Max Spectrum

Game Max has already proven time and time again that they can make a great chassis with minimal cost to the consumer. When it comes to £70 and under, they’ve certainly got one of the most comprehensive ranges of RGB and tempered glass products. However, today they’re taking a shot at a more premium price bracket of £109.99. That’s tough ground, as it’s stepping on the toes of premium solutions from the likes of Corsair, Lian Li, Fractal and others. Can Game Max scale up their value for money formula to this market? Let’s take a look!

Features

On paper, the Spectrum is on the right track. It features a good amount of clearance for both large GPUs and CPU coolers. There’s a decent amount of fan spaces and some radiator support too. That’s the first hurdle crossed. Bonus features include four sides of the tempered glass, three RGB fans, a fan hub with fan control and RGB control, and more. So yes, the price is higher, but you’re getting a lot of bonus stuff right off the bat.

Max GPU Length : 410mm

: 410mm Max CPU Cooler Height : 170mm

: 170mm Design – The Spectrum comes with four tempered glass panels on the front, top and both sides of the case, allowing the user to show off your internal components.

– The Spectrum comes with four tempered glass panels on the front, top and both sides of the case, allowing the user to show off your internal components. Case – Quiet operational system, with the 4mm tempered glass side panels all around.

– Quiet operational system, with the 4mm tempered glass side panels all around. Front I/O Ports – Top-mounted multiple I/O ports include USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio and Fan Speed & Colour Controls.

– Top-mounted multiple I/O ports include USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio and Fan Speed & Colour Controls. Single-Ring Spectrum Fans & Rainbow RGB Hub – 3 x Single-Ring Spectrum Halo Fans and a rainbow RGB hub are all pre-Installed to give the Spectrum added colour.

– 3 x Single-Ring Spectrum Halo Fans and a rainbow RGB hub are all pre-Installed to give the Spectrum added colour. Internals – Super clean internal look.

Specifications

What Game Max Had to Say

“The Game Max Spectrum is an ATX Mid Tower gaming case, with dual Tempered Glass Panels. It comes with 2 x USB 3.0 Ports and 2 x USB 2.0 Ports to allow the user to connect to most storage devices. The Spectrum comes with RGB colour changing LED Ring Fans and a controller pre-installed to make it easier for the user to control the fans. It comes with a fan speed controller and RGB button on the front panel, giving the user a lot more flexibility when it comes to changing the settings of your fans. The Spectrum has support for GPUs that are up to 410mm in length and CPU coolers that are up to 170mm in height. This chassis will also support a 360mm radiator at the front and 240mm at the top of the case.” – Game Max