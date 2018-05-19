Game of Thrones Is Recording Multiple Endings To The Series

After years of production, the upcoming season for Game of Thrones is set to provide the finale to what is arguably one of the best TV series ever produced. Based on the books by George R. R. Martin the series has been one of the most watched in recent years. As such, with the finale set to arrive next year and filming well underway, HBO are rather keen to make sure that no spoilers for the ending will actually leak.

As such, in a report via UberGizmo, it is reported that multiple endings for the series are being filmed. This is being done to ensure that once production has wrapped, those not privy to the actual real ending will have no idea and as such can not leak of spoil it for the rest of it.

Many endings equals less chance of spoilers!

With no new book still anywhere close the being release, fans of the series have become somewhat reliant on the TV series. Having passed the books around 2-3 seasons ago, the TV series finds itself in unchartered territory and as such, even George R. R. Martin himself may have no idea how it will all end. If it all ends well he might even borrow it for his ending!

The final series of Game of Thrones will be much shorter than we have previously seen. Each episode, however, will be roughly 90 minutes long. As such, they can individually be classed as a feature length. Unfortunately, the final series is not expected to air until next year. If you are worried about spoilers though, this should hopefully help keep them to a minimum.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Game of Thrones? How do you think it will all end? – Let us know in the comments!