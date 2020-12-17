GAME UK Announces Gaming-Themed Fragrances

GAME, the UK’s largest high street retailer of video games, has today proudly announced the launch of its first-ever foray into luxury perfumery, with the stunning unisex fragrances Eau De Plumber and FPS (First Person Scent).

Available exclusively at www.GAME.co.uk, and available in time for Christmas, both fragrances have been expertly curated and crafted by some of Basingstoke’s leading perfumers.

GAME UK Fragrances – Yes, You Read That Correctly!



The first fragrance, Eau De Plumber has been painstakingly blended with deep, toadstooly undertones, with high tones of peach and daisy. FPS, the grenade-shaped scent can be described as ‘best appreciated from thirty feet away’ and ‘slightly gunpowdery’ and is a celebration of the nation’s love of popular FPS games.

Where Can I Learn More?

Well, if you were in the market for something of a bizarre novelty Christmas gift, both of these perfumes certainly seem to fulfill that remit. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them (and where to make your purchase) you can check out the official GAME UK retail links below:

Albeit, if you really do want some of these smells in your life, act quickly as we expect these to be pretty popular with their £19.99 price tag! – And yes, I am somewhat tempted with that Mario one. Albeit, I daresay my wife wouldn’t appreciate it if I gave it to her instead of the Channel No. 5 I just spent a kidney on!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a bizarre gaming Christmas gift? – Let us know in the comments!