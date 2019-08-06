Gamer Smashes PS4 in Protest Over Chinese ‘Zelda Rip-Off’

It’s likely, if you’ve been paying attention to some of the gaming news and rumours, that you’ve heard of a game floating around that shares more than a little resemblance to Zelda Breath of the Wild. A game that is, for the point of clarification, absolutely nothing to do with Nintendo, Shigeru Miyamoto or the Zelda franchise at all. We are talking about ‘Genshin Impact’.

Many to date have (quite vocally) protested over what they feel is (yet another) lazy attempt by China game developers at endeavouring to make their own ‘copy-paste’ version of a highly popular mainstream release. Following a Twitter post, however, one person decided to take this a step further by literally smashing his PS4 console up in front of a promotional display for the game!

When Mihoyo unveiled Genshin Impact for PS4, many noted the game was inspired by BOTW.



Some fans of BOTW are upset that Sony is promoting this game because of the similarities + they think it’s shameless of Sony.



This man smashed his PS4 at ChinaJoy in protest. pic.twitter.com/jwJqwREgaz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 3, 2019

Gamer Smashes PS4 in Protest Over Chinese Zelda ‘Knock-Off’

Now, if you watch the video below, you’ll undoubtedly agree that the game does appear to share more than a little in common with Zelda Breath of the Wild. I mean, we’re talking colours, graphics, character models, locations. In fact, nearly everything.

Despite all of that (regardless of what you think if it’s true or not) dare I say that I think it actually looks like a pretty fun and amazing game? I’m certainly not about to smash my PS4 up over it!

What Do We Think?

Personally, to me, it looks more of a homage to Zelda (and perhaps Ni No Kuni) rather than a direct rip-off. As above though, I still can’t deny that I think the game looks pretty awesome and, any way you look at this, it will at least bring a Breath of the Wild ‘experience’ outside of the remit of a Nintendo console.

So, while I certainly admire this mans commitment to Zelda, I don’t think too many others are going to follow suit in this form of protest.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!