Gamer Storm MF120 Chassis Fan Kit Review

Gamer Storm MF120

With most gamers having some form of specialist chassis to house their system in, cooling fans are becoming more and more relevant to a good set-up. This is no more predominantly seen than when users attempt to push their systems with overclocks. With air flow being a key factor in this, having good system fans are essential to ensuring the best and optimal airflow to keep everything nice and cool.

The problem is that while chassis designs and fans can be pleasing to the eye, sometimes the fans do not provide the level of airflow or the tooling necessary for you to effectively control. There are, of course, other factors to consider outside of efficiency including RGB lighting effects and noise.

With this, Gamer Storm has designed the MF120. A kit comprising of 3 120mm system fans. Please do not be confused though, these are not fans for air or AIO coolers. Although I daresay they could be purposed to that if one wished. These are fans specifically designed for installation in your chassis as either new or replacement to your existing air flow system. With RGB lighting and even WIFI control, these fans are clearly designed to not only impress but perform as well.

iF 2018

With this fan kit recently winning the iF 2018 Design Award, we, therefore, take a look to see what we think of them and the practicality of ownership.

Product Features

Unique frameless design features a seamless all-in-one skeleton frame made with 100% Aluminium alloy.

Two-layer blower blades designed for maximum efficiency and the suspended fan mounting offers a better-unrestricted airflow.

Built-in 16.7M true color RGB lighting system controlled by the dedicated multi-function controller. Wireless connection by means of WIFI provides a remote control with high stability and flexibility.

Five built-in lighting effects (dynamic, static, breathing, comet, and fashion collision) provide 36 interchangeable lighting modes.

Multi-function APP available for iOS and Android devices supports control and changes to the RGB lighting modes as well as fan speed

What Gamer Storm Has To Say

MF120 is a PC case fan capable of powerful heat dissipation. Its unique frame-less design together with its double-layered positive pressure fans can deliver maximum airflow with zero hindrance. MF120 is also a smart fan and its controller can be wirelessly connected via WIFI to a user’s mobile terminal to control fan speed and lighting effects. The MF120 is the first PC case fan to adopt a seamless aluminum processing technique in its manufacturing process which enhances air intake performance. – Gamer Storm

Product Specification

For a full product description, please visit the official Gamer Storm MF120 website in the link here.

Product Dimensions

For system fans, size can definitely be a factor. Please, therefore, find below the system dimensions in regards to the key components of this fan design and the WIFI control hub.

Packaging and Accessories

The design of the exterior box work is nearly faultless. On the front, you are given the stark bold image of the fan with the RGB lighting clearly on display. From that, you also have all the key factors clearly visible which make the indication of the fan quantity, the wifi capability and also the methods by which it can be controlled. All of which are easy to understand at a quick glance.

The back of the box is a little more understated, but it still has all the technical data you could want. Admittedly, it might have been a little nicer if the text was larger, but it is at least all there. The information includes the key features and the technical specification (including product dimensions).