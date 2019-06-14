GameSir GK300 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

GameSir GK300

I’ve been doing this job for many years now, and honestly, new brands are few and far between. Some new ones come and go, but we mostly end up reviewing the big names that have been around since time began. So who the hell are GameSir? I certainly haven’t heard of them before, but take note, as they’re a brand worth watching. They’ve been around since 2013, and are part of Guangzhou Chicken Run Network Technology Co., Ltd. Which was founded in 2010 as a peripheral manufacturer and designer. Their GameSir products have reached tens of millions of gamers, and are getting very favourable reviews on Amazon and other retailers. So, let’s see what all the fuss is about!

About the GK300

Designed as a mechanical gaming keyboard, it comes with 2.4G with Bluetooth connectivity. It’s available in two colours, dark grey or white; we have the white model in for review today. You can also pick from two switch types, Blue and Red. The switches are made by TTC, so the quality should be pretty decent without the branding premium price that comes with Cherry. Brands like Roccat, Gamdias and a few others have been known to rock TTC switches with great success. It also features white LED back-lighting, 10-key rollover, an aluminium top cover, and more. So, things are shaping up rather nicely so far!

Features

1 ms Low Latency

GCM Bluetooth 4.1

TTC Mechanical Switch

10-key Rollover Anti-ghosting

Aluminum Alloy Cover

3600 mAh Battery

Driver Free

Breathing Light

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Product Trailer

What GameSir Had to Say

GameSir GK300 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features 104 TTC mechanical red switches which are a good choice for those who enjoy a tactile bump and feedback without the audible click. TTC mechanical red switches enable up to 50 million keystroke lifespan. It is a perfect blend of speed, precision and quiet performance.

What’s in the Box?

The GameSir GK300 comes very nicely packaged, with a hard-shell plastic cover over the keys, and extra layers of cardboard to separate each component. You get the keyboard, obviously, a white USB charging cable, a detachable wrist rest, a keycap puller tool, and the usual documentation.

This is a wireless keyboard, so the cable is handy for charging the built-in battery. It’s good for 30 hours of constant use with the LED lighting on, and up to 300 hours with the LED lighting disabled. You can charge it while in use too, so nothing to worry about there if you just want to leave it charging all the time; the choice is yours.