GameStop is well-known (or at least is said to – because we don’t want to get into any trouble) for having highly-questionable attitudes towards its staff members. In their latest policy surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, however, it’s certainly going to be raising even more eye-brows!

So, what is it? Well, in a report via Engadget, GameStop has reportedly issued directives to all store managers that are effectively telling them to ignore advice (and even the police) to try and keep their doors open!

GameStop Issues Highly-Questionable Coronavirus Policy

At the time of writing, the general policy that the American government is providing is that all non-essential retailers should look to shutdown wherever possible. The only exception to this rule is “essential” suppliers and, wouldn’t you know it, surprise surprise, that’s exactly what GameStop management considers their business to be. Well, what they’re attempting to call it, at least!

Why do they consider it ‘essential’? Well, we’re entirely sure that its nothing to do with them attempting to find a legal loophole that would stop law enforcement from being able to close their stores if it was ever deemed mandatory from local authorities. Yes, the memo reportedly contains details on how store managers should respond, or more accurately attempt to prevent, enforced closure attempts!

You honestly couldn’t make this stuff up! Truthfully though, we just feel bad for the people working there!

What Do We Think?

We wish we could tell you that this was some form of elaborate joke. It seems, however, that with confirmation coming from (unnamed) staff members, this is 100% true. GameStop is, very deliberately, looking to force its managers to keep stores open. Even in the face of what can potentially be (to many people) a highly dangerous and even fatal disease! All under the guise, we should add, of ‘enabling and enhancing its customers’ experience in working from home.”

Put simply, this stinks! Then again, it may just highlight how fragile the state of GameStop actually is. We’ve already seen a number of major retailers sink under the cloud of the Coronavirus and, who knows, GameStop may be on the verge of being the next!

What do you think? Is this yet another example of shoddy staff treatment by GameStop? – Let us know in the comments!