Gaming in Style With the noblechairs Footrests

noblechairs Footrests

I’ve done a lot of work over the years to make my home entertainment setup as enjoyable as possible, both for myself others. The catch is, I’ve not always had the big budget I would love, but I like to think I’ve given it a lot of careful thought over the years. Recently I moved my living room around, placing our seating and TV in a way that puts us closer to the screen. That’s practically a bigger screen for free. We’ve invested in a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup, a 4K HDR TV and already have the gaming PCs, consoles and Shield TV to enjoy the latest games, movies, music and more. So now, we have to address comfort. That’s where the lovely noblechairs Footrests come into play.

What noblechairs Had to Say

“Perfect for those that spend many hours in front of the computer, this inclinable footrest promotes blood circulation and maintains the natural shape of the back, helping you to maintain a healthy posture regardless of any sedentary environment. Our footrest also utilizes a customizable incline to provide a heightened experience; instead of a standard flat base that you’d expect from lesser products.” – noblechairs

Features

Breathable PU leather cover with coloured stitching

Cold foam upholstery for optimal ventilation

The incline of the footrest is adjustable by up to 57 degrees

Rubber absorbers protect hard flooring

Integrated pivot in base

noblechairs badge

Specifications

For in-depth specifications please visit the OCUK retail page here or the product page here.