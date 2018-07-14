Gaming in Style With the noblechairs Footrests

/ 2 hours ago

Next Page »

noblechairs Footrests

I’ve done a lot of work over the years to make my home entertainment setup as enjoyable as possible, both for myself others. The catch is, I’ve not always had the big budget I would love, but I like to think I’ve given it a lot of careful thought over the years. Recently I moved my living room around, placing our seating and TV in a way that puts us closer to the screen. That’s practically a bigger screen for free. We’ve invested in a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup, a 4K HDR TV and already have the gaming PCs, consoles and Shield TV to enjoy the latest games, movies, music and more. So now, we have to address comfort. That’s where the lovely noblechairs Footrests come into play.

What noblechairs Had to Say

“Perfect for those that spend many hours in front of the computer, this inclinable footrest promotes blood circulation and maintains the natural shape of the back, helping you to maintain a healthy posture regardless of any sedentary environment. Our footrest also utilizes a customizable incline to provide a heightened experience; instead of a standard flat base that you’d expect from lesser products.” – noblechairs

Features

  • Breathable PU leather cover with coloured stitching
  • Cold foam upholstery for optimal ventilation
  • The incline of the footrest is adjustable by up to 57 degrees
  • Rubber absorbers protect hard flooring
  • Integrated pivot in base
  • noblechairs badge

Specifications

For in-depth specifications please visit the OCUK retail page here or the product page here.

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja