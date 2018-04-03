Gay Dating App Grindr Admits Sharing Aids Status Information

Grindr admits to sharing Aids status

When it comes to dating apps, there are a plethora to chose from. For the gay dating scene though, Grindr is one of the more popular programs. Allowing you to create a profile and in addition being able to see your proximity to other members has made it very popular.

An unfortunate aspect of gay dating is aids and as such the app allows users who have the disease to declare it. In a report via SkyNews, however, it seems that the app has also been sharing that information with third-parties.

Sharing information

We are, unfortunately, accustomed these days to companies either deliberately or by accident sharing our information. This, however, is something of a sensitive matter. As such, the revelation is going to have many members of the website rightly aggravated. While aids is perhaps not the taboo subject it was in the 80’s, it is still something that many will consider deeply private.

The website has since said that it will stop sharing the information. It is, however, the manner in which it was conducted meant that specific users could be identified. They have, however, been keen to point out that the data sharing was entirely legal and legitimately conducted.

“As an industry standard practice, Grindr does work with highly regarded vendors to test and optimise how we roll out our platform. These vendors are under strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality, data security, and user privacy.”

Will this affect users?

Whether users will leave the app because of this revelation is at present unclear. It is, however, something that many, regardless if they have the disease or not, will treat very seriously. While I doubt this will spell the end for Grindr, it will, if nothing else, have its members thinking about what data they share. When it comes to aids, this is not good.

