Geekbench Shows 3060 Ti Nearly on Par with the AMD 6800

/ 20 mins ago
nvidia logo mds

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will officially be launched tomorrow and, for those of you looking for a more budget-friendly mid-tier GPU, it certainly seems to have all the potential of at least being worth a look!

Following an update to the Geekbench leaderboard, however, in terms of comparative performance, a 3060 Ti result has been posted online and it would suggest that, in new graphics card comparative terms, it’s going to be nearly as good as (or possibly on par with) the AMD Radeon RX 6800.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We should start by noting that Geekbench OpenCL isn’t a definitively reliable set of results with often quite significantly different figures being produced by repeat tests. So, in a nutshell, the results below are not (at least in our opinion) definitive nor indeed concrete. They are, however, definitely indicative of what we can expect from the 3060 Ti.

So, how does it stack up? – Well, beating the 2080 Super is already an excellent start. Given that it comes exceptionally close to the AMD Radeon RX 6800, however, it does seemingly set this up to be one of the most logical comparative choices.

Geekbench Shows 3060 Ti Nearly on Par with the AMD 6800 1

What Do We Think?

With the review embargo set to lift imminantly, rest assured that we’re more than ready to tell you how the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti performs not only in terms of synthetic benchmarks, but also in the cold hard world of gaming performance.

So make sure to keep checking our website and social media because, hypothetically, that information may be set to land within the next few hours! – I shall say no more.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
