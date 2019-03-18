GeForce Now at Nvidia GTC 2019

If you bought a game on Steam, UPlay, Origin, etc, you can unlock it in GeForce now. With over 500 games now available, the choice is growing. They’ve been running trials with it for ages now, years even. However, they have a Beta waiting list of over a million people.

Data Center

GeForce Now Alliance allows Nvidia to create a new server architecture, the required software, etc. They can then partner with Telco’s around the world to deploy it on the upcoming 5G services to their customers. That means servers closer to gamers homes. That means lower latency, less, if any lag, better performance all around. The first two partners are Softbank and LG U+. We expect many others to follow.

The servers will be blocks of 40 RTX GPUs in 8U format. That’s a HUGE power deployment. Plus, these same servers can be used for AI, Omniverse, and much more. One size fits all.

Pods

32 GPU based 8U systems, allowing up to 1280 GPUs in total. This allows for up to 10K gamers to play on one big server. More amazing, this whole thing can be deployed and setup for rendering games in a week.

This story is developing…