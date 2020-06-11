GeIL Announces Launch of ORION Series DDR4 Memory

/ 35 mins ago
geil orion

GeIL, one of the world’s leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers has just announced the launch of its new ORION series memory for gamers and content creators. These new memory releases provide high speed as well as massive memory capacity scalable up to 4000 MHz CL18 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) kit.

geil orion

GeIL ORION Series DDR4 Memory

Scaling up to 2x 32 GB 4000 MHz CL18, GeIL ORION series memory is an exceptionally balanced choice designed to satisfy multiple needs, especially for users who require both extraordinary performances for gaming and massive memory capacity for multimedia creation.

Finished in a stylish and stealthy heat spreader of Rust Red and Charcoal Gray, ORION series memory easily matches the color theme of your PC components in an understated and aesthetic way. The approximately standard height ensures the best compatibility with most computer cases and CPU coolers on the market with zero mechanical interference. Without fancy RGB lighting effect, ORION series opens the door for users who feel like experiencing the amazing memory performance with the style of neat and tidy.

geil orion

Specifications

GeIL Announces Launch of ORION Series DDR4 Memory 1
geil orion

Where Can I Learn More?

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, GeIL ORION Series memory is available in frequencies from 2666 MHz to 4000 MHz and densities of 8 GB to 32 GB. GeIL ORION series AMD Edition memory is also available to support the latest and upcoming AMD Ryzen processors with the best quality and compatibility.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new releases, you can check out the official product websites via the links here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend