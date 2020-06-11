GeIL Announces Launch of ORION Series DDR4 Memory

GeIL, one of the world’s leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers has just announced the launch of its new ORION series memory for gamers and content creators. These new memory releases provide high speed as well as massive memory capacity scalable up to 4000 MHz CL18 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) kit.

GeIL ORION Series DDR4 Memory

Scaling up to 2x 32 GB 4000 MHz CL18, GeIL ORION series memory is an exceptionally balanced choice designed to satisfy multiple needs, especially for users who require both extraordinary performances for gaming and massive memory capacity for multimedia creation.

Finished in a stylish and stealthy heat spreader of Rust Red and Charcoal Gray, ORION series memory easily matches the color theme of your PC components in an understated and aesthetic way. The approximately standard height ensures the best compatibility with most computer cases and CPU coolers on the market with zero mechanical interference. Without fancy RGB lighting effect, ORION series opens the door for users who feel like experiencing the amazing memory performance with the style of neat and tidy.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, GeIL ORION Series memory is available in frequencies from 2666 MHz to 4000 MHz and densities of 8 GB to 32 GB. GeIL ORION series AMD Edition memory is also available to support the latest and upcoming AMD Ryzen processors with the best quality and compatibility.

