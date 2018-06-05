GeIL Debuts the Super Luce RGB SYNC DDR4 TUF Edition

GeIL and ASUS Collaboration

GeIL has announced a new variant of their Super Luce RGB SYNC DDR4 memory modules. This time it comes with an ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certification, featuring a military camouflage design with RGB LED illumination.

The military camouflage pattern compliments other TUF Gaming Alliance certified products. So users can create an entire build from case to motherboard and RAM with a uniform look. Although surprisingly, ASUS does not have any TUF brand video cards to go with the theme yet.

What RGB LED Features Does the Super Luce RGB SYNC Series Have?

This is the same Super Luce RGB SYNC memory modules introduced 9 months ago, but with a new styling. As such it offers easy installation without the need for extra cables. The partnership with the ASUS TUF brand seems like an obvious choice since these modules are already compatible with their ASUS AURA lighting control app.

The GeIL Super Luce RGB SYNC Series TUF Gaming Alliance gaming memory illumination has 12 lighting effect presets. This includes: static, breathing, color cycle, rainbow, comet, flash and dash, wave, glowing-yoyo, starry-night, strobing, smart, and music.

These TUF Gaming Alliance variants start at 2400MHz kits and are available all the way up to 3200MHz. It is fully compatible with the latest Intel platforms and is XMP 2.0 compatible. Each is strenuously tested by GeIL DYNA 4 SLT DRAM IC and memory module testers, ensuring solid performance at the rated speeds.