GeIL Releases its ORION Series DDR4 RAM for Ryzen 5000

GeIL, one of the world’s leading PC components and manufacturers has today announced a new member of their award-winning ORION product line, the ORION RGB Gaming Memory. The new ORION RGB Gaming Memory delivers an advanced RGB LED array built on the understated aluminum heat spreader design for an enchanting RGB illumination.

It is available in frequencies ranging from 2666 MHz to the high-performance 4400 MHz with larger capacities up to 128 GB (4x 32 GB) as well as racing red and titanium gray spreaders with dual-channel and quad-channel. The new modules are optimized for the latest AMD and Intel platforms offering unparalleled performance to pro-gamers, enthusiastic builders, and video creators.

GeIL ORION Series DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen 5000

The ORION RGB Gaming Memory modules inherit the unique convex surface heat spreader design, which features high-quality aluminium for excellent heat dissipation and available in titanium gray and modish racing red. The sci-fi patterned light bar comes with an advanced LED array and is built to easily fit most PC cases in the market without mechanical interference to the CPU coolers.

The ORION RGB Gaming Memory is 100% compatible with major motherboard RGB illumination applications, including ASUS Aura Sync, ASROCK Polychrome Sync, BIOSTAR RGB Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. These provide several customizable combinations of RGB illumination. Users can synchronize the ORION RGB Gaming Memory with their motherboard’s RGB illumination scheme to achieve the perfect color combination.

The ORION RGB GAMING Memory is launched in Intel and AMD package versions. It has been thoroughly tested and optimized separately to offer an ultra-fast DDR4 DRAM memory with superb stability and compatibility across the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen platforms. The series will be available as single 8G/16G/32 GB modules in dual and quad module kits for a maximum capacity of 128 GB (4×32).

The ORION RGB Gaming Memory offers frequencies up to 4400 MHz at CL19 in dual-channel and four voltage settings depending on the selected profile. The voltages 1.2 V, 1.35 V, 1.4 V, and 1.45 V provide stability at higher speeds and allow overclockers and system builders more options when configuring their builds. GeIL ORION RGB Gaming Memory is verified to bring stability and performance, which guarantees an ideal working environment for pro-gamers, overclockers, and video content creators.

Where Can I Learn More?

Set for imminent arrival with retailers, the only mild fly in the ointment is that, at least at the time of writing, GeIL has not confirmed what price/s we can expect for the memory modules. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official product website via the link here!

