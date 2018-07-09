GEIL Super Luce 16GB 3000MHz RGB DDR4 Review

GeIL Super Luce

Since they’ve been making DDR memory for longer than I can remember, GeIL has been one of the most popular gaming memory brands on the market. It’s fair to say they’ve learnt a trick or two to make a great kit too. From enthusiast overclockers to high-end gaming PCs, they’ve got fast memory that loves to overclock for everyone. Their latest kit, the Super Luce 3000 MHz looks set to dazzle with blazing performance and stunning RGB lighting. Furthermore, with support for ASUS AURA Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light, it’ll sync up with a lot of other RGB hardware on the market too.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official GEIL product page here.

What GEIL Had to Say