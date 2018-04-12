GELID Introduces Tornado CPU Air Cooler

New Heatsink from GELID

GELID is announcing the latest addition to their CPU Cooler line up. It goes by the name ‘Tornado’, and it is a 120mm heatsink available for a low price. The Tornado has four nickel-plated copper heatpipes, although the base itself is exposed copper. These heatpipes take heat from this base and distributes it to the aluminium fin stack. Heat is then dispersed by the 120mm PWM fan included.

This PWM fan operates at 750 to 1600 RPM and uses a Hydro Dynamic Bearing. It has a noise level of 12 to 26.7dBA across this range, and it produces a max mmAq static pressure of 2.18. The heatsink body itself measures 45 x 125 x 153 mm, so it fits inside most mid-tower cases.

In terms of compatibility, the heatsink’s mounting system is compatible with most mainstream sockets. This includes Intel Socket 775, 1155, 1156, 1366, 1150 and 1151. On AMD systems, it is compatible with Socket AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, FM1 and FM2. Those with a newer AMD AM4 or Intel LGA2011 socket would have to purchase a separate mounting kit.

How Much is the GELID Tornado CPU Cooler?

The GELID Tornado is extremely affordable, with an MSRP of only $27 USD or 22€ EUR.