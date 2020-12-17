GELID Solutions Launches it’s 140mm LYRA RGB Case Fan

GELID Solutions has announced the launch of it’s latest 140 mm case fan featuring sophisticated Addressable RGB (ARGB) LED lighting and enhanced cooling techniques. The LYRA is a product of GELID Solutions GAMER product line. The LYRA introduces a perfect mixture of top-notch technologies orchestrated in the 140 mm fan size. It comes with 8 hub-mounted ARGB LEDs and 16 frame-mounted independent ARGB LEDs to illuminate stylish Dual Ring Lighting and create spectacular RGB effects.

GELID Solutions 140mm LYRA RGB Case Fan

The fan boasts a Double Ball Bearing design which adds to improve mechanics and ensures ultra-durable functioning. The new impeller is optimized with a high-airflow blade profile to deliver enhanced cooling. And the carefully designed PWM IC, a core part of the LYRA, eliminates any clicking noise. Additionally, the intelligent GELID PWM (Pulse Width Module) drives the fan in the speed range from 750 RPM to 1600 RPM, it constantly keeps the fan silent but accelerates speed whenever higher airflow is needed. The LYRA also bears daisy-chain capable ARGB cabling with a male-plug adapter included facilitating connection of multiple fans in your system.

FEATURES

  • 24 ARGB LEDs
  • Dual Ring Lighting
  • Addressable RGB Controls
  • Airflow Optimized Impeller
  • Noiseless Motor Drive IC
  • Ultra-Durable Double Ball Bearing
  • Daisy-Chain ARGB Cable
Specifications

Price & Availability

Coming with a 3-year warranty as standard, the GELID LYRA is available now with an MSRP of $15/€14.99. – For more information on these new case fans, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

